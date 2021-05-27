Los Angeles Angels Fire Mickey Callaway For Sex Harassment Of Female Media Members

Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway allegedly sexually harassed at least five female members of the sports media during his time with the Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, and Angels, a Major League Baseball investigation has concluded.

As a result, the Angels fired Callaway as their pitching coach today. He had been on leave since February, when the allegations first surfaced.

MLB will place Callaway on the ineligible list until at least the end of the 2022 season.

“My office has completed its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Mickey Callaway,” said a statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted.”

Callaway has been accused of making inappropriate advances on at least five female members of the media over the last five years. He was a pitching coach for the Angels and Indians, and served as the New York Mets manager.