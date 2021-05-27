Los Angeles Angels Fire Mickey Callaway For Sex Harassment Of Female Media Members

Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway allegedly sexually harassed at least five female members of the sports media during his time with the Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, and Angels, a Major League Baseball investigation has concluded.
As a result, the Angels fired Callaway as their pitching coach today. He had been on leave since February, when the allegations first surfaced.
MLB will place Callaway on the ineligible list until at least the end of the 2022 season.
“My office has completed its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Mickey Callaway,” said a statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted.”
Callaway has been accused of making inappropriate advances on at least five female members of the media over the last five years. He was a pitching coach for the Angels and Indians, and served as the New York Mets manager.
The Athletic website broke the story, alleging Callaway sent the women unsolicited electronic messages containing comments on their appearance and shirtless photos of himself. One woman claimed he asked her for nude photos, and yet another said that he offered to give her information on the Mets if if she met him for drinks. Callaway allegedly thrust his crotch into the face of another woman.
“I apologize to the women who shared with investigators any interaction that made them feel uncomfortable,” Callaway said in a statement today. “To be clear, I never intended to make anyone feel this way and didn’t understand that these interactions might do that or violate MLB policies. However, those are my own blind spots, and I take responsibility for the consequences.”
He added: “In my 25 years in professional baseball I have never taken for granted the privilege of being even a small part of this great game of ours. To say I regret my past poor choices would be an understatement. I remain hopeful that I can return to baseball when eligible at the conclusion of next season, but for now, I plan to work on my own shortcomings and repairing any damage I have caused with my colleagues and, particularly, my family.”
Callaway has been married for close to 20 years and has two children.
Callaway’s firing is yet another major embarrassment for the Angels. Their former communications director was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in the 2019 overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who overdosed in a Texas hotel room.