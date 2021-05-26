Michiel Huisman Joins Luke Evans In Apple’s Drama Series ‘Echo 3’ From Mark Boal

Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant) has been tapped to star alongside Luke Evans in Apple’s Echo 3 action-thriller drama series from Oscar winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker), Apple Studios and Keshet Studios.

Echo 3 is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

Huisman will play Prince, a member of the “Echo 3” team and Amber’s husband.

The 10-part series is based on the award-winning Keshet Broadcasting series When Heroes Fly, created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund. Given a straight-to-series order by Apple last July, Echo 3 will be shot with English and Spanish dialogue.

Boal serves as showrunner alongside co-showrunner and Jason Horwitch (Berlin Station). The series will be produced by Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Boal, Horwitch, Mark Sourian, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

Huisman stars opposite Kaley Cuoco on HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant. He previously played Daario Naharis on Game Of Thrones and recently co-starred on Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House. Huisman is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Conway van Gelder Grant and Peikoff/Mahan.