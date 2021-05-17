Michelle Vicary Steps Down As Crown Media Family Networks’ EVP Programming Amid Continuing Overhaul At Hallmark Channel Parent

Michelle Vicary is leaving Crown Media Family Networks where she had been since the company’s inception decades ago.

Vicary, the company’s lead programming and production executive, will leave her post as EVP, Programming at the beginning of June.

“We thank Michelle for her contributions to the growth and success of our networks and for helping to bring the quintessential Hallmark brand to life,” said Wonya Lucas, CEO Crown Media Family Networks. “We appreciate the passion and effort she has brought to our team and to the company.”

Lucas has tapped Randy Pope, SVP, Programming and Development and Darren Melameth, SVP, Programming & Content Strategy as interim co-heads of the department while the company searches for Vicary’s replacement.

This is the latest major change at Crown Media since Lucas took the reins of the company amid controversy a years ago. She has led a major restructuring which resulted in some layoffs earlier this year.

Throughout her career at Crown, Vicary has held multiple positions. She helped establish its networks, including Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama with popular original movies, series such as When Calls the Heart, and Good Witch as well as leading the 9-year run of Emmy-nominated daytime show, Home & Family.

While very popular, especially around the holidays, Hallmark Channel’s original movies have drawn criticism for a lack of diversity and inclusion, something Lucas has made a top priority.