Michaela Coel Developing New BBC Series With Potential Links To The ‘I May Destroy You’ Universe

Michaela Coel is working on a new series for the BBC that the British broadcaster has said could have links to the I May Destroy You universe, her blistering drama about a woman piecing together the events of her sexual assault.

The BBC announced the project during a virtual event on Tuesday, but drama controller Piers Wenger stressed that the idea remains embryonic and he was tight-lipped about what kind of story Coel is looking to tell.

“It’s truly in Michaela’s head and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point. It’s at relatively early stages, but I wanted to let the fans of I May Destroy You know that there is a new show coming along,” Wenger said in reply to a question from Deadline.

“What relationship that show will have with the original series, [is for Michaela to decide]. There’s a relationship between Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You. There’s a through line to her thinking. I suspect there may be elements [of I May Destroy You] but it’s really too early to say anything specific.”

Coel herself and her castmates have downplayed the suggestion of a second season. HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys has also said that he does not expect a return to the story, though he has made clear that he wants to work with Coel again.

I May Destroy You is likely to be in Emmys contention later this year after being snubbed by the Golden Globes. The series is also up for eight BAFTAs.