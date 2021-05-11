Michael Showalter Inks First-Look Deal With HBO Max

Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) is expanding his relationship with HBO Max. Showalter and Jordana Mollick’s Semi-Formal Productions has signed a two-year first look deal with the WarnerMedia streaming platform. Showalter was previously based at Annapurna TV.

Search Party co-creator Showalter is currently executive producing the comedy, which moved from TBS to HBO Max in 2019, and was just renewed by the streamer for a fifth season.

Showalter is currently director and executive producer on Hulu series The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried based on the ABC radio podcast chronicling the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes. He recently wrapped production on the Apple TV series The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, based on the Wondery podcast. His next film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a period drama starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, will be released in September 2021. Showalter co-created Netfix’s Wet Hot American Summer and also serves as an executive producer on CW’s In the Dark.

Mollick teamed with Showalter to form Semi-Formal Productiosn in 2018 and currently serves as the company’s President of Development and Production. She produced Susanna Fogel’s first film Life Partners, Night Owls by Charles Hood, as well as Hello, My Name is Doris for which she won the producer’s award at the Independent Spirit Awards, and which Showalter directed and co-wrote. Most recently she produced It Started as a Joke, which premiered at the 2019 SXSW film festival, and The Lovebirds. Through Semi-Formal, Mollick is currently executive producing The Eyes of Tammy Faye, The Shrink Next Door and The Dropout.

Showalter and Semi-Formal Productions are repped by UTA, Artists First and attorneys Rick Genow and Hannah Mulderink at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.