Melvin Gregg, Bradley Whitford, Alice Braga & Danielle Campbell To Star In Ira Rosensweig’s Debut Feature ‘Share’

EXCLUSIVE: Melvin Gregg (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale), Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad) and Danielle Campbell (Tell Me a Story) have signed on to star in Share, an innovative sci-fi pic from The Traveling Picture Show Company, Wavemaker Creative and award-winning commercial director Ira Rosensweig.

Scripted by Benjamin Sutor, Rosensweig’s debut feature follows a man who awakens to find himself stripped of all his possessions, and trapped in a bare room. Aided by a primitive computer, he must learn to survive in his new isolated existence where entertainment is the only currency.

While the actors’ roles have not been disclosed, we hear the indie will be brought to life using “unique and immersive” filmmaking techniques. Given that each character in the story is physically isolated, the shoot (which is currently underway) called for the construction of multiple identical sets with integrated camera systems, teleprompters, and live event technology. The system designed for the project allows the actors to fully interact both with each other and the computer interface central to the story in real time, while giving the director and crew a precise pre-visualization of the finished product.

Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel of TPSC are producing Share alongside Rosensweig. Executive producers include Gregg, INE Entertainment’s Eric Day, Five All in the Fifth’s Douglas Banker, Underground’s Trevor Engelson, Steven Chester Prince, Thomas Giamboi, Bruce Cummings, Jeff Stevens and Tyler Neenan.

Best known for his turn as Manboy on FX’s Snowfall, Gregg recently appeared in Season 2 of Netflix’s mockumentary American Vandal, as well as Hulu’s Oscar contender The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Warner Bros’ The Way Back and Netflix’s High Flying Bird. His TV credits also include Hulu’s Freakish and Lifetime’s Unreal, and he will next be seen in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, an adaptation of the latest book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.

A three-time Emmy winner, Whitford’s TV credits include The West Wing, The Handmaid’s Tale and Transparent. On the film side, he has appeared in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Steven Spielberg’s The Post and many more. Whitford, who recently wrapped production on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature tick, tick…Boom!, can currently be seen in Handmaid‘s Season 4.

A native of Brazil, Braga recently lent her voice to Oscar-winning Pixar feature, Soul. On the TV side, the actress currently stars in USA Network’s drama, Queen of the South. She also recently appeared in the HBO series We Are Who We Are, from Luca Guadagnino. Up next, she will appear opposite Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and Viola Davis in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

On the small screen, Campbell appeared in Aaron Kaplan’s thriller Tell Me a Story opposite Billy Magnussen, Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall; the CW”s The Originals; and Freeform’s Famous in Love. Her feature credits include Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, Disney’s Prom and more.

Gregg is represented by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment. Whitford is repped by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management. Braga is repped by WME. Campbell is repped by ICM Partners, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Industry Entertainment. Sutor is repped by Underground. Rosensweig is repped by ICM Partners.