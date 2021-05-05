Megan Thee Stallion Pet Series Leads Snapchat’s Latest Original Lineup

Snapchat, the mobile-first digital platform beloved on Generation Z, has ordered a slew of original shows including a pet series from breakout popstar Megan Thee Stallion.

The Grammy winner, who is a judge on HBO Max’s Legendary, is fronting Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion. The series, which comes from Will Smith’s Westbrook Media, is an interview show where she will be joined by celebrity friends and their pets.

Elsewhere, Chloë Grace Moretz is exec producing Coming Out, an unscripted series from 44 Blue Productions, that will follow six young people as they gather the courage to reveal themselves to friends and family for the very first time with the support of LGBTQ+ icon Manny MUA.

Breakwater is a futuristic YA drama set in a world of climate refugees. In the dangerous coastal slums outside the Los Angeles Seawall, people dream of winning the visa lottery to the safe zone while Mai, a savvy 20-year-old fixer who grew up in the Breakwater, must race against an impending hurricane to complete a mission for survival. It comes from Retrofit Films.

Influencers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, who are set for their own Hulu reality series, will star in Charli Vs. Dixie, an unscripted competition series where the sisters will go head-to-head in epic challenges that test their bravery, athleticism, and ingenuity while their squad of famous friends judge from the sidelines. It comes from Westbrook Media.

Other series include Texas-set docuseries Lago Vista from GoodStory Entertainment, Meme Mom, featuring NicoleTV, from Maven, Bunim/Murray’s Twinning Out and personalized sketch comedy series The Me and You Show, using Snapchat’s Cameo technology, from Big Breakfast.

Snapchat has launched 128 Snap Original series with 68 partners and said that in the second half of 2020, 85% of the Gen Z population watched a Snap Original. The company has over 1500 Discover channels and said that over 100M Snapchatters watch entertainment content on the service each month.