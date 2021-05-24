‘Mayor Of Kingstown’: Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass & Tobi Bamtefa Join Cast As Production Begins On Taylor Sheridan’s Series For Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Hugh Dillon is taking on a dual role both in front and behind the camera, as he has joined the series as a regular. Also tapped as series regulars are Pha’rez Lass (Claws) and Tobi Bamtefa (The Girlfriend Experience) as production gets underway in Toronto. Jeremy Renner stars in the drama series from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, Antoine Fuqua, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios. Diane Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley also star. Locations in Toronto include Kingston Penitentiary and the new Stratagem Stages, making Mayor of Kingstown the first production at the stage. Additional casting is forthcoming

Co-created by Sheridan and Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Executive producing Mayor of Kingstown are Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Fuqua, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios will produce.

Dillon was most recently seen as Sheriff Haskell on Yellowstone. His other recent acting credits include Twin Peaks and The Expanse.

Lass’ credits include Claws and Five Points.

Bamtefa was most recently seen in The Girlfriend Experience, The Witcher and Berlin Station.