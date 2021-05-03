‘Mayans M.C.’ Renewed For Season 4 At FX

Mayans M.C. will ride again.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff has been renewed for a fourth season at FX.

This comes ahead of the third season finale of the gritty biker drama on May 11. Co-creator Elgin James took over as showrunner for the third season following the firing of his co-creator Kurt Sutter.

The fourth season will air in 2022.

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by JD Pardo, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel, played by Clayton Cardenas, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder while their father Felipe, played by Edward James Olmos, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

After U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter, played by Ray McKinnon, threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him rather than to free rebel leader Adelita, played by Carla Baratta, from federal custody, leaving her to give birth to Angel’s son while in handcuffs. Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo, played by Danny Pino, is left reeling over the loss of his mother to apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play. Additionally, the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos, after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original – there will be hell to pay.

Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger and Sulem Calderon also star.

Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is executive produced by James, Michael Dinner and Sutter. The 10-episode third season is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

“Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C.,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table.”

“I am deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season 3,” added Elgin James. “In season 4 we look forward to diving deeper into each character’s truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”