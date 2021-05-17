Matt Barnes Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Series In Works At Showtime, Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has put in development The Education of Matt Barnes, a half-hour scripted comedy series starring and executive produced by Barnes, based on the life of the former LA Laker and NBA World Champion, from creator-writer Matt Pyken (Empire), Lionsgate Television and The Tannenbaum Company. Pete Chatmon (You, Black-ish) would direct the pilot and serve as executive producer.

Matt Pyken, Pete Chatmon Courtesy of ICM Partners/Eric Van't Zelfden

Created and written by Pyken, The Education of Matt Barnes is a look at Barnes’ real life after 14 years in the NBA – and his journey to the stardom he never achieved on the hardwood. It’s the story of how a single dad from Encino balances home, business, activism and relationships while navigating the temptations of the celebrity-centric, Instagram and TikTok universe of LA.

Barnes will executive produce along with Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum via The Tannenbaum Company. Jason Wang will serve as Co-Executive Producer for The Tannenbaum Company.

The acquisition further deepens Barnes’ relationship with Showtime, who launched his podcast All The Smoke in 2019. Now in its second season, it has become one of the world’s largest and most-discussed sports podcasts, with Barnes serving as executive producer and co-host.

Barnes spent 14 seasons in the NBA as a Los Angeles Laker, culminating in a world championship in 2017 with the Golden State Warriors. He is now a premier NBA analyst on ESPN and is also heavily involved in social justice issues including criminal justice policy, cannabis business equity and community empowerment.

Pyken most recently served as an executive producer on Empire for Fox, and he previously worked on such series as USA’s Mr. Robot, ABC’s Blood & Oil, and USA’s Rush.

Chatmon’s most recent series directing credits include Starz’s upcoming Blindspotting spinoff series, Netflix’s You, ABC’s black-ish, CBS’ All Rise, HBO’s Silicon Valley and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet for Apple TV+.

Barnes is repped by ICM Partners and Fred Toczek at Felker Toczek Suddleson & Abramson LLP. Pyken is repped by ICM Partners and Elana Barry at Circle of Confusion. Chatmon is repped by CAA, Stephen Marks at Dialed-in Entertainment and Granderson Des Rochers LLP. The Tannenbaum Company is repped by CAA and attorney Jeff Finkelstein.