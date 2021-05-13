‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’: Premiere Date, First Looks At Kevin Smith’s He-Man Reimagined

Netflix on Thursday unveiled the premiere date and a slew of first-look photos for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the CG-animated new series from Kevin Smith that offers a new take on the He-Man universe. The five-episode Part 1 of the series based on the Mattel character will bow on the streamer Friday, July 23.

Smith is executive producer and showrunner of the series, produced by Mattel Television. He said the new Masters of the Universe is set up as the next episode of the original animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which aired from 1983-85 and introduced He-Man and Skeletorfrom Mattel’s toy line (Mattel Television is a producer here.

In the new series, following a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

The voice cast includes Mark Hamill as the evil Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man, and Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn. Liam Cunningham, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Henry Rollins, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, longtime Smith collaborator Jason Mewes, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson and Kevin Conroy also are in the voice cast.