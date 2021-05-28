Marvel Movies Move Around; Searchlight’s ‘Eyes Of Tammy Faye’ Shifts A Week – Disney Release Date Changes

On a late afternoon before the holiday weekend, Disney has made some tweaks to its theatrical release schedule.

The Michael Showalter-directed Searchlight movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye will open a week earlier on Sept. 17 instead of Sept. 24. It wouldn’t be shocking if the Jessica Chastain-Andrew Garfield-Vincent D’Onofrio movie about the rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker is debuting this fall among the troika of Venice, TIFF and Telluride. Tammy Faye will debut against other limited arthouse fare on its new date as Bleecker Street’s I’m Your Man and Focus Features’ Blue Bayou; Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog being the widest release on Sept. 17.

An untitled Marvel movie moves off of Oct. 7, 2022 to Oct. 6, 2023. There is already an untitled Warner Bros. movie on that 2023 date. As a result of the move, Disney has taken off an untitled Disney live action title that was on Oct. 6, 2023.

Disney has also scrubbed a 20th Century untitled movie off of Nov. 10, 2023 and replaced it with a Marvel movie. That untitled MCU title had a previous release date of Nov. 3, 2023. On Nov. 10, 2023, Paramount already has the Ron Howard-directed animated movie The Shrinking of Treehorn, while Warner Bros. has an untitled film.