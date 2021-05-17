Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ Reveals New Sneak Peek At The MTV Movie & TV Awards – Watch

Loki showed an exclusive new sneak peek at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards this evening.

Created by Michael Waldron, the six-episode series will launch June 9, 2021 on Disney+.

Loki sees the return of Tom Hiddleston as the title character — who seems to never die. The God of Mischief will step out of his brother Thor’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Hiddleston will be joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki and Michael Waldron is head writer.

