Marsai Martin To Star In Podcast Adaptation Of YA Novel ‘Free To Fall’ For Audio Company Scripty

Black-ish star Marsai Martin is leading a scripted podcast remake of YA novel Free to Fall – the first project for fledgling podcast company Scripty.

Martin stars in and is exec producing the audio series in which she voices 16-year-old Rory Vaughn, who after her acceptance into an elite boarding school, uncovers a powerful secret society with mysterious connections to her late mother. It is based on the YA novel written by Lauren Miller

Rory begins questioning society’s reliance on the decision-making app Lux, voiced by You’s Tati Gabrielle, and instead, starts listening to the inner voice she’s been taught to ignore—a choice that leads her to uncover a truth neither she nor the world ever saw coming.

Queen & Slim’s Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Away’s Talitha Bateman and Black Lightning’s Jahking Guillory also star alongside Jason Genao (On My Block), Victoria Vida (Project MC2), McKinley Freeman (Queen Sugar) Shaun J. Brown (Future Man), Joel Swetow (Kidding), TC Carson (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Jamye Joseph (Last to Love).

The series is written by Rashonda Joplin & Katie Christian, directed by Christian, and executive produced by Christian, Joplin and Martin. Jennifer Smith joins as producer. Irie Williams joins as casting director.

It is the first project for Katie Christian’s company Scripty, which she recently set up after dissolving previous audio firm Summer Audio. Christian previously worked at MGM and StyleHaul.

“We’re incredibly passionate about using podcasts to champion bold, original series from talented, up-and-coming creatives,” Christian said. “The goal with each of our podcasts is to take risks, have fun, and build audiences for the stories we believe in. Free to Fall is the story of a young woman learning to quiet the outside noise and listen to her own intuition. Bringing this project to life with Marsai, who so fully embodies the courage and perceptiveness of our protagonist, is a dream come true. We can’t wait for the world to listen.”