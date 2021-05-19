Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett Joins ABC’s ‘The Chase’

Mark Labbett, better known as The Beast, is joining ABC’s remake of gameshow The Chase.

Labbett is known as the show’s top chaser, having regularly appeared on the UK series on ITV, as well as on the Australian version and GSN’s previous U.S. version. He has played over 600 games of the quiz.

He joins the second season of the show alongside current chasers James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. Sara Haines hosts.

It comes after ABC renewed The Chase for a supersized second season. Produced by ITV Entertainment, the series features up to 166 questions, across all topics, and the chance at winning huge sums of cash.

ITV America’s label settled its dispute with the WGA earlier this year. Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino are executive producers.

“The Chase is one of those [shows] we wanted to get back on as soon as possible because we really want the momentum of that format to keep going,” ABC alternative chief Rob Mills told Deadline. “Hopefully you’ll see million dollar final chases in this second cycle. But we really are high on that format. We’re excited with how it did this winter and we’re glad we can bring it back so quickly.”