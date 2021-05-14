CNN Releases Video Showing Marjorie Taylor Greene Taunted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Office In 2019

The behavior of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is once again in the spotlight following an attempted confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and, on Friday, CNN’s release of a newly unearthed video.

The incidents have put the focus on congressional leaders who, in the words of John Kasich, a CNN commentator and former congressman, are supposed “to monitor their own members.”

In the clip, from a visit that Greene made to the Capitol in 2019 before she was elected, she is shown talking through a mailbox of Ocasio-Cortez’s office, which apparently was locked.

“If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper, and come out and be able to talk to American citizens,” Greene is shown saying through the mail slot. She had also said that she did “not support your socialist policies and I do not support your murderous abortion policies.”

According to CNN, the video was from Greene’s Facebook Live that has been deleted. But CNN’s KFile unit saved it.

With Greene was Anthony Aguero, who was among those who entered the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to CNN.

The video also shows another companion with Greene taunting her staff through the mailbox slot. As they leave, Greene says, “Bye, bye little baby girl.”

The video took on new resonance because of an incident that happened earlier this week. According to The Washington Post, two reporters this week witnessed Greene outside the House chamber, attempting to confront Ocasio-Cortez and shouted at her, “You don’t care about the American people! Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”

Ocasio-Cortez did not stop to respond. As the Post reported, it was the latest in a line of incidents in which Greene has targeted Ocasio-Cortez. Greene was stripped of her committee assignments earlier this year for extremist remarks, with 11 Republicans joining with Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the time that GOP leadership should have acted against Greene, while House Republican leadership said that the sanction was an infringement on the rights of the minority party.

So far, GOP leaders have not addressed the latest Greene incident, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that it was “beneath the dignity for a person serving in the Congress of the United States.”

Ocasio-Cortez said that Greene was “deeply unwell” and “clearly needs help.”