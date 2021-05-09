‘SNL Sends Up HBO’s ‘Mare Of Easttown’ With ‘Murder Durder’ Parody

From the makers of Mare of Easttown and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia comes Murder Durder.

Saturday Night Live sent up HBO’s latest buzzy crime drama in a sketch with Kate McKinnon playing the Kate Winslet character, a “grizzled lady detective”.

You know you’ve made it when you’ve made it on to an SNL sketch following the show’s send up of the likes of HBO’s The Undoing, which Chloe Fineman mocked for Nicole Kidman’s accent.

“All I know is what we don’t know,” she said of the Extremely Pennsylvania Crime Show, which the Delco Daily called “highly accurate” and “the writers clearly googled, they knew the food and the towns”.

Starring an actress with a messy ponytail that says ‘Forget I’m actually British’ and set in a constantly overcast town with a creek and three bad homes and moments of true suspense.

Elon Musk, who is hosting this evening’s show, pulled up as a supposedly killer priest alongside Gritty, the official mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers National Hockey League team and John Oliver’s regular guest.