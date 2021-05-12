Manuel Abud Named New CEO Of Latin Recording Academy Effective August 1

The Board of Trustees of The Latin Recording Academy has appointed Manuel Abud as CEO of the organization effective August 1 as part of its 10-year strategic plan. Outgoing President/CEO Gabriel Abaroa, Jr. will become President Emeritus, a senior advisory role that will include working on assigned strategic projects while assisting the new CEO in the transition.

“I am delighted to have led a succession plan that was designed with professionalism, respect, love and consistency,” said the organization’s Chairman of the Board Eduardo Hütt. “Several candidates were considered to replace Gabriel’s unique leadership style, and we agreed that Manuel Abud meets the established criteria, excelling in ways that guarantee our organization the leadership required to accomplish its goals over the next decade. The plan was carefully executed, and Manuel was groomed over an extended period.”

“We achieved tremendous progress and growth over the past two decades. I’m eager to transition to a new role that won’t be as time consuming and certain that Manuel will take us boldly into our next chapter,” said Abaroa.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead The Latin Recording Academy,” said Abud. “Before coming here in 2019, I had long admired the organization’s excellence, and I look forward to building on its rich heritage of supporting and honoring Latin music and ushering in a new era of growth and impact.”

“This is a wonderfully executed succession plan,” said Harvey Mason Jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “Having Manuel in the role of COO for two years, where he oversaw the day-to-day operation of the organization was invaluable in equipping him to lead it now. Manuel is a seasoned executive with an excellent background in content development, distribution and international markets. As he takes the reins, he will benefit from Gabriel’s tenure, continued presence and unrivaled passion for this organization.”

While COO of the Latin Academy, Abud successfully led a major reorganization, maximizing efficiencies and accelerating digital content development. In addition, he developed strong and clear positioning for the organization, leveraging its heritage and plans.

Abud will lead a seasoned executive team that includes Luis Dousdebes, Chief Awards, Membership and Preservation Officer and a 20-year veteran at The Latin Academy; Javier Aguirre, Chief Financial Officer; Davina Aryeh, Chief Business Development Officer; Laura Dergal, Vice President of Marketing and Content Development; Iveliesse Malavé, Vice President of Communications; and Aida Scorza, Senior Vice President of Awards, who has served both the Recording Academy and The Latin Recording Academy for more than 30 years.

Tanya Ramos-Puig, who was appointed President of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation in April, will continue reporting to both the Board of the Foundation and the CEO of The Latin Academy.