Management Firm Grandview Promotes Delaney Morris To Manager

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based management firm Grandview has promoted Delaney Morris to manager.

Morris joined Grandview in 2018 as an assistant, and prior to that was an assistant at Verve. Her roster of clients includes Zenzele Price (Apple’s WeCrashed), Krystle Drew (Apple’s Home Before Dark), MK Malone (Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why), Ariana Quiñónez (CW’s Roswell, New Mexico) and Sophie Miller (Love The One You’re With at QCode).

Morris said: “I’m incredibly excited and proud to have the opportunity to keep building a talented and varied roster of voices with something special to say. Grandview has fostered my growth from day one and I’m eager to continue working alongside so many passionate colleagues and creators.”

The Grandview Partners commented: “Delaney has been such a valued member of Grandview since the day she joined us, and we have watched her grow from strength to strength. We look forward to continuing to grow together, and to continue championing artists who are telling the most incredible stories.”

Grandview’s recent hires include CFO/COO Cecilia Owens and manager Tracy Kopulsky, while additional promotions include Faisal Kanaan, Erick Mendoza and Adam Klein.