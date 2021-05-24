Malcolm-Jamal Warner Acquires Film/TV Rights To Russell Duncan’s ‘Freedom’s Shore’, Will Star & Produce

EXCLUSIVE: The Resident‘s Malcolm-Jamal Warner has acquired the film and television rights to Russell Duncan’s novel Freedom’s Shore: Tunis Campbell and the Georgia Freedmen. Warner would produce and star in the project. A writer is not yet attached.

Freedom’s Shore tells the incredible story of Tunis Campbell, a Northern abolitionist minister who became Senator and Vice President of the Republican Party of Georgia after the Civil War to help freed slaves transition to free men and women.

“Tunis Campbell was a staunch defender of Human Rights and was one of the earliest activists in the fight against voter suppression in Georgia during the Reconstruction Era.” said Warner. He was a movement unto himself. Civil Rights, Black Power, and Black Lives Matter a hundred plus years before those movements were labeled as such. Excited can only begin to describe how I feel about bringing this unsung hero’s life to the screen.”

Warner is currently a series regular on Fox’s hit medical drama The Resident. His other recent TV credits include Sneaky Pete and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. Warner is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Vault Entertainment, Warner Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Duncan is a professor of history in the English Institute at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. In addition to Freedom’s Shore he is the author of First Person Past: American Autobiographies and Entrepreneur for Equality: Governor Rufus Bullock, Commerce, and Race in Post-Civil War Georgia.