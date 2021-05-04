‘Big Man On Campus’ Docuseries On Hoops Phenom Makur Maker Set At Apple TV+; Seth Gordon Directs

Big news from Apple TV+ — big as in 6-foot-11. The streamer has ordered Big Man on Campus, a docuseries focusing on 20-year-old basketball phenom Makur Maker of Howard University.

Directed and executive produced by Seth Gordon (Undefeated), the series will tell Maker’s coming-of-age story as he navigates the highs and lows of his freshman year in college against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement and the global pandemic. Exhibit A, Boardwalk Pictures and Sony Pictures Television are producing.

Big Man on Campus is the story of a historic moment in America told through the lens of a young athlete with the power to create change. In a year marked by social unrest, five-star NCAA recruit and NBA prospect Maker made the groundbreaking decision to play college basketball for Howard University in support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, rather than join one of the many top-tier programs offering him a full ride. Balancing extraordinary pressures both on and off the court, and with so many focused on his every move, Maker’s journey from fleeing war-torn South Sudan as a child through to the movement he has sparked today has put a face on the sociopolitical complexities of America during this unprecedented time.

Nikki Calabrese, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Jordan Wynn serve as executive producers alongside Gordon.

Big Man on Campus follows other Apple TV+ docuseries including Greatness Code, Home, Jet, The Supermodels and a six-parter on the World Surf League.