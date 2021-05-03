Maggie Simpson Joins Galaxy Far, Far Away In New Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Short

Maggie Simpson is the latest – and perhaps unlikeliest – visitor to the Star Wars universe: Disney+ has unveiled a new cross-promotional short starring the Springfield toddler.

See the official artwork below.

The series of shorts called Star Wars: The Bad Batch launches tomorrow – May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day – on Disney+ with Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens From Its Nap,” which takes place, according to the streamer, “in a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield.”

“Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier,” says Disney+. “Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side.”

The new promotional short is the first of several from The Simpsons that Disney+ will release throughout the year “paying tribute to the service’s marquee brands and titles.”

Lucasfilm and Disney+ also have commissioned original artwork to take over the service for several days – a first for the platform. A global group of artists and Star Wars fans have created illustrations representing an assortment of Star Wars movies and original series. The artwork will be featured on the service until May 9 and be available for purchase through Amazon.

The new series, short, and artwork will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. beginning May 4 at 12 a.m. PT.

In addition to the Maggie Simpson short, the project includes the following (as described by Disney+):

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

“Star Wars Biomes”

Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.

“Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs”

Get up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved ships as this charming content leads viewers on an exploration of the memorable interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.

Here is the original artwork for “The Force Awakens From Its Nap”: