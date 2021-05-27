Macarena Achaga Joins Andy Garcia In Warner Bros. ‘Father Of The Bride’ Pic For HBO Max With Plan B Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Macarena Achaga is set to join Andy Garcia in the Father of the Bride reboot, which Gaz Alazraki has been set to helm. The pic will revolve around a Cuban-American family, with Matt Lopez penning the script.

The film will tell the story of a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family. It will be more of a rom-com than previous versions of film. While this will mark the third iteration of the story, sources say this will be more in the vein of the original Spencer Tracy pic and not the Steve Martin franchise from the 1990s.

Achaga will be playing the stepmother to the groom. Gloria Estefan is set to play Garcia’s wife, with Adria Arjona tapped to play the bride-to-be. Diego Boneta is on board to play the groom.

Dede Garner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B Entertainment. Garcia and Paul Perez will exec produce.

Achaga stars in Netflix’s international hit series, Luis Miguel, playing Luis’ daughter, Michelle. She also can be seen starring in popular Mexican series such as Amar a Muerte, Juliantina and El Candidto.

She is repped by ICM Partners, Grandview and ColoursCMX and attorney Jeff Hynick.