‘Lupin’: Release Date & New Trailer Revealed For Part 2 Of Hit Netflix Series

Lupin Part 2, the highly-anticipated five-episode second half of Netflix’s hit French series has been set for a June 11 global release. The thriller also has a new trailer which picks up after Part 1’s cliffhanger finale and sees Omar Sy’s Assane Diop having become “the most wanted man in France” (check it out above).

Sy stars as Diop who uses the world famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsène Lupin, as his inspiration. Diop’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini (Hervé Pierre) has torn his family to pieces, and now with his back to the wall, he must come up with a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

Although Netflix has not disclosed the actual audience for Lupin‘s first half, it was a big hit for the service and was projected to have been watched by 70 million households. Sy told me in March that he had been blown away by the global success. “This level of response is totally beyond me,” he said. “It’s great to see in Brazil or in France they loved Lupin for the same reason. There’s something universal and that’s something I always try to achieve.”

The French original from Gaumont Télévision is created by George Kay (Criminal UK, Killing Eve) in collaboration with François Uzan (Family Business) and is a contemporary adaptation of the novels penned by French writer Maurice LeBlanc, who created the character in 1905. The books have been adapted into dozens of TV series and movies over the years, but not to this sort of worldwide recognition.

Part 2’s first two episodes are directed by Ludovic Bernard with Hugo Gélin on the following three. Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab also star.