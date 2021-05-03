Luke Evans To Star In Apple’s Drama Series ‘Echo 3’ From Mark Boal Based On Israeli Format

Luke Evans has been tapped to star in Apple’s Echo 3 action-thriller drama series, from Oscar winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker), Apple Studios and Keshet Studios.



Echo 3 is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

Evans will play the role of Bambi, Amber’s brother.

The 10-part series is based on the award-winning Keshet Broadcasting series When Heroes Fly, created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund. Given a straight-to-series order by Apple last July, Echo 3 will be shot with English and Spanish dialogue.

Boal serves as showrunner alongside co-showrunner and Jason Horwitch (Berlin Station). The series will be produced by Apple and Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Boal, Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

Evans will next be seen as The Coachman in Disney’s live-action retelling of Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. He also recently completed filming a lead ensemble role in Hulu’s limited series Nine Perfect Strangers opposite Melissa McCarthy and Nicole Kidman. He can currently be seen in Nicholas Jarecki’s Crisis feature opposite Gary Oldman, and he also stars in The Pembrokeshire Murders, available in the U.S. on BritBox. He’s repped by CAA, United Agents and Anonymous Content.

Boal is the Oscar winning screenwriter of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.

Echo 3 marks the second straight-to-series order from Apple and one of Keshet International’s production arms, following Suspicion, Keshet Productions’ new drama starring Uma Thurman and based on Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman’s award-winning Israeli series False Flag for Keshet Broadcasting.