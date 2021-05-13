Lucy Freyer Boards Owen Wilson Comedy ‘Paint’; Jason Wong Joins Untitled ‘D&D’ Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Lucy Freyer has joined the cast of Brit McAdams’ Paint, starring Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus and Stephen Root.

The comedic feature centers on Carl Nargle (Wilson), who has hosted Vermont’s #1 painting show for nearly three decades. While Carl’s signature whisper has long kept viewers from Pittsfield to St. Albans breathlessly hanging on his every stroke, the station eventually hires a younger, better painter who steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

In the film, which is currently in production, Freyer plays the eager and impressionable Jenna, an employee at Carl’s studio who is also his latest girlfriend. Like the women before her, she’s captivated by Carl’s gentle charm, but is starting to realize that she’s doing things she doesn’t believe in just to gain his affection.

McAdams wrote the script for Paint, which made The Black List. Producers on the project include Sam Maydew and Peter Brant, with Owen Wilson, Richard J. Bosner and Joel David Moore exec producing.

Freyer, who previously appeared in the series Jake’s Unemployment Summer and Dead@17: Rebirth, is represented by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

***

Jason Wong has booked the role of Drallas in the untitled D&D movie, based on the fantasy tabletop role-playing game of the same name, from Paramount and eOne.

The first actor of Asian descent to play a major arc on BBC’s Silent Witness, Wong’s other TV credits include White Dragon (ITV/Amazon), Missing (ABC), Chimerica (Channel 4), Live Another Day (Fox) and Spirit Warriors (BBC). On the film side, he appeared in Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story as well as Lionsgate’s Redemption, Universal’s Jarhead, and the indie drama Panic. Recently starring alongside Gemma Chan in Lionsgate’s Intrigo: Dear Agnes, Wong’s upcoming projects include Wrath of Man, in which he appears opposite Jason Statham, and Simon Kinberg’s Universal feature The 355.

Wong is repped by 42, Innovative Artists and Jay Glazer at Roar.