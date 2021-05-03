‘Love Life’: Jessica Williams & Chris Powell To Star In Season 2, Rachelle Williams Joins As Co-Showrunner

2 Dope Queens star Jessica Williams and Detroiters’ Chris ‘Comedian CP’ Powell are to star in the second season of HBO Max’s Love Life alongside William Jackson Harper.

This comes as the series has added Tuca & Bertie and Mixed-ish writer Rachelle Williams as co-showrunner alongside creator Sam Boyd and Bridget Bedard.

The second season of the rom-com anthology series will see The Good Place star Harper replace Anna Kendrick as the focus. He plays Marcus Watkins as as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.

Williams, who also starred in Booksmart, plays Mia Hines, the beautiful, intelligent and somewhat unknowable object of Marcus’s affection. After forming a connection early in the season, she challenges Marcus’s ideas about himself and how he moves through the world.

Powell, plays the charming and gregarious Yogi, who is committed to his girlfriend and two children, but lives vicariously through Marcus’s exploits, offering unsolicited advice.

They will be joined by a number of guest stars including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Janet Hubert, who plays Donna Watkins, Marcus’s caring and perceptive mother, who worries about her son as he struggles to find himself, Love’s Jordan Rock, who plays Trae Lang, a confident, young writer who is resistant to Marcus’s notes and feedback on his debut novel, forcing Marcus to re-evaluate his role in publishing, and Mosaic’s Maya Kazan, who plays Emily Hexton, Marcus’s well-meaning and supportive wife, who he met in grad school before the two of them moved to New York together. But as compatible as they may once have been, we meet them at a point where they seem to have grown apart.

Anna Kendrick, who also executive produces, will appear occasionally in season two alongside Zoë Chao, Peter Vack and Nick Thune, who were in the first season.

Boyd, Bedard and Williams serve as executive producers with Anna Kendrick, William Jackson Harper, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante. Love Life is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

