Los Angeles Announces It Will Align With California’s June 15 Reopening Rules

“We’ll fully align with California standards,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on a cal with reporters this week.

On Friday, the county made it official with the following statement:

Los Angeles County will align with the State’s June 15 plans that ease many capacity limits and distancing requirements and adopt CDC’s masking guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. People who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks in most situations. There are specific requirements for large capacity indoor events. The County will also follow the State on lifting current travel restrictions on June 15 to align with CDC travel recommendations. Current County reopening protocols will be amended or retired on June 15 to reflect these changes.

Los Angeles has aligned with the state in many of its Covid guidelines, but not all.

The county has, at times, been more restrictive than the state, as it was with its health officer order that kept movie theaters to 50% capacity even as the state allowed 75% under certain circumstances.

Earlier in the day, California officials said that after June 15 there would be no capacity restrictions, no social distancing requirements and no “vaccine passports” issued. But, for large events, as alluded to by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week, there will be “vaccine verification or negative test verification” required. More on that here.

“We feel very comfortable that we’re approaching a time that, with sensible precautions, we can do away with a lot,” said Ferrer.

While the city announced on Friday it would be closing down its large-scale vaccination sites, local health officials were still encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

This weekend at County-run vaccination sites and L.A. City vaccination sites, everyone 18 years and older getting their first shot will have a chance to enter the “Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 Season Ticket Vaccination Sweepstakes” to win a pair of season tickets for the team’s games next fall.