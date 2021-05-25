Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Blumhouse & Atomic Monster’s ‘M3GAN’ Adds Ronny Chieng

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ben Crump On The Killing Of George Floyd And Establishing The Value Of Black Life: Guest Column
Read the full story

Lois De Banzie Dies: Tony-Nominated ‘Morning’s At Seven’ Actress Was 90

David Rounds, Maurice Copeland, Lois De Banzie, 'Morning's At Seven' (1980) Martha Swope

Lois de Banzie, the Scottish-born actress whose Broadway performance in 1980’s Morning’s At Seven scored a Tony Award nomination, died April 3 in Greenbrae, California. She was 90.

Her death was announced by her family yesterday. A cause was not specified.

By the time of her Tony nomination, de Banzie, born in Glasgow, Scotland, had already established herself on Broadway with her performance as Mrs. Prynne in 1978’s Da starring Barnard Hughes.

Her performance as Myrtle Brown in Paul Osborn’s Morning’s at Seven, opposite Maureen O’Sullivan, Teresa Wright, Nancy Marchand and Elizabeth Wilson, brought both the Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award. She returned to Broadway in 1985’s short-lived The Octette Bridge Club.

On screen, de Bansie appeared as Eleanor Roosevelt in Annie (1982) and as the mother of a seminarian in 1984’s Mass Appeal starring Jack Lemmon. Other film credits include Tootsie (1982), Sudden Impact (1983), Arachnophobia (1990), Sister Act (1992), Addams Family Values (1993), Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994), Dunston Checks In (1996) and such TV series as Ryan’s Hope, The Streets of San Francisco, Remington Steele, Cheers, Amazing Stories, Family Ties and Generations.

Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad