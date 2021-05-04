You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Caitlyn Jenner Debuts First Campaign Video, But Republican Rival John Cox Unveils His Own Attention-Grabbing Spot

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Liza On Demand’ Ending With Season 3 On YouTube As Google-Owned Platform Waves Goodbye To Scripted Originals

YouTube Premium

Liza on Demand, the half-hour scripted comedy series created by and starring Liza Koshy, is to end with its upcoming third season.

The move means that YouTube will wave goodbye to its last scripted series after pivoting away from the genre and focusing on unscripted programming instead.

The third season of Liza on Demand, which is produced by Above Average, will premiere later this year. It will follow the chaotic misadventures of Liza (Koshy) and her roommates/best friends, Harlow (Kimiko Glenn) and Oliver (Travis Coles), as they wade through the highs and lows of their 20s.

It is exec produced by Koshy, Courtney Carter, Deborah Kaplan, Harry Elfont, Marc Lieberman, Ally Engelberg, Caroline Miller and Elliot Glazer.

The third season of the show, which was originally renewed for its third run in January 2020, had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It marks the last original scripted series still on the books at YouTube after Cobra Kai moved to Netflix, Step Up moved to Starz and Kirsten Dunst’s On Becoming A God In Central Florida moved to Showtime for one season and the cancelation of Doug Liman’s Impulse.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad