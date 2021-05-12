Liz Cheney, Critic Of Donald Trump, Is Ousted From GOP Leadership – With Quite A Contrast In News Network Coverage Of The Moment

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who refused to stay silent about Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, was ousted from House Republican Leadership on Wednesday, as expected, with a big contrast in how the moment was covered by cable news networks.

In the 9 am ET hour, CNN focused almost entirely on the pending vote, MSNBC devoted slightly less coverage, while Fox News largely stuck to other stories, including the unfolding gas pipeline shutdown and gas shortages in the southeast. Fox did go live for Cheney’s remarks after the closed-door vote, but after a few words, anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino then went on to other stories.

“I will do everything I can to make sure the former president never gets near the Oval Office,” Cheney told reporters afterward.

Cheney was ousted after GOP members expressed unhappiness with her criticisms of Trump and his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Cheney was among the 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for inciting the riot.

On Tuesday evening, Cheney spoke in the House chamber and warned members of the perils of ignoring Trump’s role and his continued insistence on spreading the “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

“Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that,” she said.

But a majority of House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, said that her focus on Jan. 6 was distracting the party from the need to win back the House in 2020. Yet the whole event of ousting her from the No. 3 position in GOP leadership unsettled some Republican senators, including Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who called it a form of cancel culture, an issue that has drawn non stop attention among lawmakers and media on the right.

The vote itself, taking place behind closed doors, was hardly compelling television. And the intra party leadership squabble in the past has largely been of insider interest on Capitol Hill and among fervent political junkies.

But never Trump Republican commentators sounded the alarm over Cheney’s pending ouster, seeing it as a key moment in the transformation of the party and its adherence to the former president. The fear is that he will back primary challenges to those who criticize him.

With commentary and coverage, CNN certainly drove that point home throughout the morning, featuring a live shot outside the Capitol meeting room where Republicans had gathered. Among those interviewed were Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a remaining vocal Trump critic among House Republicans, and Rachel Vindman, who talked about leaving the GOP and launching a podcast devoted to the views of suburban women.

“A flashpoint moment for the Republican Party,” CNN’s Jim Sciutto said, noting that they were about to oust Liz Cheney “because she told the truth.”

CNN’s Manu Raju, reporting from the Capitol, broke the news of Cheney’s remarks inside the meeting, and MSNBC’s Garrett Haake soon followed.

“I think this is a big win for Liz, but the problem is she doesn’t have a party after today,” commentator Matthew Dowd said on MSNBC, as Stephanie Ruhle anchored.

Cheney’s ouster has gotten coverage on Fox News — Chris Wallace pressed Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) about it on Fox News Sunday — but the event itself was downplayed on Wednesday.

The network returned to the story in the 10 AM hour with a segment featuring congressional correspondent Chad Pergram, and Special Report anchor Bret Baier offered his take, but it was largely through a political lens. “I do think there are rare times when there are moments of political courage,” Baier said. “Whether you agree with Liz Cheney or not, she is not caring about the polls. She is standing on what she says is principle, and she is going to have the consequences of that come election time in Wyoming.”

In the immediate aftermath of the election, Trump, upset over Fox News coverage, urged his Twitter followers to migrate to other networks, like Newsmax and One America, more zealous in covering his post-election claims. Since the inauguration, Fox News has increased its nighttime hours devoted to opinion programming, with hosts largely favorable to Trump, and to its coverage during the daytime hours of cancel culture.

In a statement after the vote, Trump said, “Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country.” He predicted that she would end up as a “Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC,” even though she remains in Congress, just not in GOP leadership.