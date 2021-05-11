‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ To Sprout Again Off Broadway In September

The Off Broadway smash Little Shop of Horrors will resume its pandemic-interrupted run at the Westside Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 21, producers announced today.

Casting for the Drama Desk Award winning production, which initially starred Jonathan Groff and later Gideon Glick, will be announced in coming months. Tickets are on sale now for performances beginning Sept. 21 through January 2, 2022; check purchase sites for playing schedules.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), the revival of the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken classic began previews at the Westside on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened to strong reviews on Thursday, October 17. In addition to Groff as Seymour, the opening night cast included Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and Christian Borle in multiple roles.

Little Shop tells the story of Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. The musical first premiered Off Broadway in 1982, then was staged around the world and was adapted in 1986 into the film directed by Frank Oz and starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin.

In addition to Mayer, the creative team includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon with original puppet design by Martin P. Robinson, puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, hair and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman, and music supervisor, orchestrator & arranger Will Van Dyke.

Little Shop of Horrors is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

Since New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week gave Broadway the go-ahead to reopen in September at 100% capacity, shows including The Phantom of the Opera, Come From Away, Six, Chicago, Mrs. Doubtfire, Clyde’s, Company and Ain’t Too Proud have set Fall 2021 performances, with more announcements expected in coming days.