Literary Manager Dana Jackson Joins Echo Lake

EXCLUSIVE: Fineman Entertainment literary manager Dana Jackson has moved over to Echo Lake Entertainment where she will continue to represent a roster of film and TV directors and writers. Echo Lake’s management division has been growing in recent months with Jackson being the fifth management hire during the pandemic lockdown.

Jackson has built and guided the careers of such scribes as Bert V. Royal, the award-winning playwright of Dog Sees God and screenwriter of the critically acclaimed hit film Easy A, and Karen DiConcetto who, along with Royal, created the television series Recovery Road for Freeform.

In 1997, she was named SVP of Hunt/Tavel Productions, the Sony-based production company of Oscar winning actor-producer Helen Hunt and producer/manager Connie Tavel. While there she developed and was a Co-Producer of Hunt’s directorial debut Then She Found Me, which the actress starred in with Bette Midler and Colin Firth. Jackson went on to become SVP for Freestyle Pictures where she developed and packaged The Accidental Virgin with Heather Graham to star.

Jackson worked at the William Morris Agency before landing at Castle Rock Entertainment, where she rose to Director of Development. During her five years there, she worked on dozens of major releases and was instrumental in securing distribution rights to The Spitfire Grill and Palmetto. She is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and Playwrights Horizons Theater School with a B.F.A. in Film/Theatre and a minor in Business.

“I am very proud of what I built with Ross and Fineman Entertainment, and wish him all the best. And, I am thrilled to be joining the team at Echo Lake. The company’s reach into Talent, IP, as well as Production will give my clients an incredible platform from which to continue to grow their careers.” said Jackson.

Echo Lake Partner, Zadoc Angell, said “Dana and I have known each other for many years and shared clients when I was an agent. No one represents her clients with more passion, determination, and creativity than Dana. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Echo Lake family.”