Lionsgate Ups Kate Nexon & Chase Brisbin Amid Television Distribution Reorganization

As part of a reconfiguration of its Worldwide Television Distribution operations, Lionsgate has promoted Kate Nexon and Chase Brisbin to new roles. Nexon has been elevated to EVP of Domestic Television & Digital Distribution, and Brisbin, to EVP of International Television & Digital Distribution.

Brisbin and Nexon are responsible for distributing and licensing Liongate’s 17,000-title film & television library, feature films, television series, and Starz programming. Brisbin, formerly SVP of Global SVOD, will shift her focus to expanding Lionsgate’s content business new with international platforms. Nexon, previously SVP of North American TV & Digital Sales, will expand her role to focus on the domestic SVOD market.

A 12-year veteran of the company, Nexon has been responsible for licensing Lionsgate’s television and film properties across U.S. linear and digital platforms. She leads domestic sales, overseeing strategic planning and execution of multi-platform domestic initiatives.

“Kate is an invaluable member of our television distribution family with the perfect skills to catapult our domestic streaming business as more SVOD and AVOD players enter the media ecosystem and windowing continues to change,” said Jim Packer, Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution. “She has the strategic vision to align our distribution business with a rapidly evolving environment, and Kate and Chase’s promotions allow us to bring specialized expertise to the content needs of our partners while positioning the Company for continued growth.”

Brisbin joined Lionsgate in 2012 and served in various capacities including the Company’s first expansion into the international transactional/EST digital space. She later transitioned to the newly-formed Global SVOD team where she brokered deals with Netflix, Amazon and Hulu and created new business models with emerging platforms. She negotiated the deals to bring the anthology series Manhunt: Deadly Games and the Emmy-nominated Ramy to Starzplay across more than 50 countries. Brisbin has also been responsible for a number of Pay 1 and Pay 2 output deals with global streamers.

“Chase is a skilled strategist who has negotiated some of our most innovative worldwide content deals,” said Agapy Kapouranis, President of International Television & Digital Distribution, to whom Brisbin reports. “She is a consummate professional and a fantastic dealmaker and her business acumen has played a critical role in establishing Lionsgate as a partner of choice to international buyers.”

Brisbin and Nexon were key members of the team that negotiated the syndication of Mad Men to Amazon’s IMDb TV domestically and Prime Video internationally, AMC and Starzplay. They also helped negotiate Lionsgate’s recent Pay 1 theatrical output deal with Starz.