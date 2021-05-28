‘Lion’ & ‘On The Rocks’ Business Affairs Exec Launches Consultancy E/S Collab

Business affairs executive Sara McFarlane, whose credits include Lion, On The Rocks, and Top Of The Lake, has launched E/S Collab, a boutique executive-producing and business affairs consulting firm for producers and creatives.

Based in New York, E/S Collab has opened its doors with a roster of clients that includes Justin Geldzahler (script coordinator for Outlander, The Plot Against America) for his debut feature Glue Trap, as well as production companies Fork Films, Roller Coaster Road Productions, 1888 Productions, and Studio Unko, Acuity Productions and JML Productions in Australia.

E/S Collab plans to work across film, TV, podcast, and other forms of media, handling all the business elements of the creative process, from development, through production, and beyond.

McFarlane started her career at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and See-Saw Films before moving to film financing firm Fulcrum Media Finance, where she worked on Lion, Top of the Lake: China Girl, Mary Magdalene, Sweet Country and The Nightingale.

After moving to New York in 2018, McFarlane worked with CinePointe Advisors, representing producers and handling above-the-line development and production business affairs matters for more than fifteen independent films, including, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, The Half of It, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, On The Rocks, and Palmer, among others.