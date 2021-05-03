Skip to main content
‘Line Of Duty’ Season 6 Finale Scores Record Ratings For BBC

Line Of Duty
'Line Of Duty' BBC/World Productions

UK ratings phenom Line of Duty did not disappoint with its season 6 finale. The season ender was watched by an average of 12.8 million viewers Sunday night, a record for the World Productions-produced BBC police corruption drama.

According to the BBC, Sunday night’s episode, which revealed the identity of the series’ arch-villain H, was the most watched episode of any drama since modern records began in 2002, not including soaps. It drew a 56.2% share of the UK’s TV audience, according to overnight figures, the highest overnight viewing number since February 2001, when an episode of ITV’s police drama Heartbeat drew 13.2 million.

Sunday’s night episode drew four million more viewers vs the Season 5 finale, which was seen by 9 million in 2019.

Created by Jed Mercurio, Line of Duty revolves around the controversial police anti-corruption unit AC-12, which investigates crimes within the police force. It stars Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott, Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming. and Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings and Kelly Macdonald as DS Joanne Davidson.

Line of Duty is available exclusively on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada.

