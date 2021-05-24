Lindsay Lohan To Star In Netflix Holiday Movie

Netflix confirmed Monday that Lindsay Lohan has been cast as a lead in an untitled holiday romantic comedy, to be directed by Janeen Damian and produced by the streamer’s go-to Christmas pic producer MPCA.

It will mark a return to acting for Lohan, the Mean Girls and The Parent Trap star who has been mostly away from front-of-camera roles of late. The plot centers on a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) who gets into a skiing accident and, suffering from amnesia, finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

No other casting was announced Monday by Netflix. Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian and Michael Damian penned the script.

MPCA has produced several Netflix holiday pics including the A Christmas Prince films, The Princess Switch films, Operation Christmas Drop and the upcoming A Castle for Christmas. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian are producers on the new pic, with Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe executive producing.

Variety broke the casting news first today about Lohan, whose last major project was fronting the MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club which aired one season in 2018-19.