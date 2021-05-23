Skip to main content
Lil Nas X Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Performance On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Lil Nas X had to change the choreography of his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name) on NBC’s Saturday Night Life after his pants ripped open about three quarters into his performance.

The provocative routine featured Lil Nas X and male dancers wearing tight leather pants on the bottom and very little on top. The set incorporated a pole, and when Lil Nas X started gyrating against it just past the 2:20 mark, his pants split. He stood up and immediately covered his crotch with his hand, which stayed firmly in place for the rest of the performance, with Lil Nas X standing still in front of the pole while the dancers continued their choreography.

Lil Nas X admitted — and laughed off — the wardrobe malfunction on Twitter.

He also retweeted SNL‘s video of his performance. You can watch it above.

Lil Nas X was musical guest on the season finale of SNL, hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy.

