Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sony TV Chief On Keeping ‘The Goldbergs’ & ‘The Blacklist’ Going, Could ‘The Good Doctor’ Get Spinoff

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ben Crump On The Killing Of George Floyd And Establishing The Value Of Black Life: Guest Column
Read the full story

‘Tonight Show’: Lil Nas X Shows Full Unaired ‘SNL’ Pole Dance

Lil Nas X showed viewers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon what his Saturday Night Live pole dance would have looked like had he not had his pants-splitting wardrobe malfunction.

“I was doing my little sexy drop down and, boom, I feel air,” the singer told Fallon and guest co-host Dave Grohl last night, describing last weekend’s Saturday Night Live performance of his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The choreography for the song ends in a pole dance with Lil Nas X doing a spin.

But Lil Nas X was unable to complete the spin when his pants ripped, so Tonight showed a clip from SNL‘s dress rehearsal in which the singer performed the routine to completion, with pants intact.

Lil Nas X told Fallon he was happy that viewers finally got to see the full performance to prove the wardrobe malfunction was not a publicity stunt. “I would never rip my pants in public on purpose,” he said.

Watch the Tonight segment above, complete with pole spin.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad