‘Tonight Show’: Lil Nas X Shows Full Unaired ‘SNL’ Pole Dance

Lil Nas X showed viewers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon what his Saturday Night Live pole dance would have looked like had he not had his pants-splitting wardrobe malfunction.

“I was doing my little sexy drop down and, boom, I feel air,” the singer told Fallon and guest co-host Dave Grohl last night, describing last weekend’s Saturday Night Live performance of his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The choreography for the song ends in a pole dance with Lil Nas X doing a spin.

But Lil Nas X was unable to complete the spin when his pants ripped, so Tonight showed a clip from SNL‘s dress rehearsal in which the singer performed the routine to completion, with pants intact.

Lil Nas X told Fallon he was happy that viewers finally got to see the full performance to prove the wardrobe malfunction was not a publicity stunt. “I would never rip my pants in public on purpose,” he said.

Watch the Tonight segment above, complete with pole spin.