‘Lightyears’: Adam Bartley, Chai Hansen, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, Kiah McKirnan, Join Amazon’s Sci-Fi Series

EXCLUSIVE: Longmire alum Adam Bartley, Chai Hansen (New Legends Of Monkey), Julieta Zylberberg (The Invisible Look), Rocío Hernández (La caída), and Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown) are set as series regulars opposite Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons in Amazon’s genre-bending drama series Lightyears, a co-production between Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

Written and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, Lightyears follows Franklin and Irene York, played by Simmons and Spacek, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard that inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended — and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

Hansen will play Jude, a charming and enigmatic young man who enters the Yorks’ lives in an unexpected way, and quickly forms a close bond with Irene.

Zylberberg will portray Stella, a single mother living in rural Argentina, trying to raise her teenage daughter, but also burdened by a dark family secret.

Hernández is Toni, Stella’s daughter, a shy teenager who, wanting more from life, starts to resent her protective and secretive mother.

McKirnan is Denise, the Yorks’ granddaughter, a graduate student haunted by the loss of her father who seeks validation in both overachieving and looking after her grandparents’ needs.

Bartley will play Byron, Franklin and Irene’s neighbor, a local busybody convinced the Yorks are up to something nefarious and who is determined to prove he’s right.

Daniel C. Connolly serves as showrunner. He executive produces with Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen. Philip Martin is executive producer and producing director for Season 1. Juan José Campanella will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series, scheduled to begin filming later this year.

Bartley was previously a series regular on the A&E and Netflix drama Longmire, and also had a recurring role on This Is Us. Recent credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, All Rise, Call Me Kat and the features Vice and Kajillionaire. Bartley is repped by The Gersh Agency and Gartner Group Entertainment.

Hansen recently starred in the title role in Netflix’s New Legends of Monkey (in which he performed his own stunts and fight choreography) and will next be seen in the upcoming miniseries The Newsreader, alongside Anna Torv and Sam Reid. His previous credits include recurring roles on Shadowhunters and The 100, as well as a lead on four seasons of the international Netflix series Mako Mermaids. Hansen is repped by CESD, Brave Artists Management and IMC in Australia.

Argentinian actress Zylberberg won the Silver Condor Award for Best Actress in 2011 for her role in the film The Invisible Look. Her most recent work includes the film El Perro que no calla, and the television series Post Mortem and Separadas. Zylberberg is repped by The Remake.

Argentinian actress Hernández has appeared onstage in theatrical productions in Buenos Aires such as Next to Normal and Juegos, ¿cuál es tu limite? Her recent television work includes the Argentinian series tierra de amor y venganza and the miniseries La caída. Hernández is repped by The Remake.

McKirnan can be seen in HBO’s limited series Mare of Easttown, in a leading role in the film Daddy Issues and on stage in Love’s Labour’s Lost and Speak Truth to Power. McKirnan is repped by The Gersh Agency and Door 24.