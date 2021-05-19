Lifetime Sets Holiday Movies Starring Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman

Lifetime is ramping up its holiday movie programming. The network has announced two new movies, A Christmas Dance Reunion, which reunites High School Musical alums Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman, and Blending Christmas, starring Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell. Directed by Marla Sokoloff, Blending Christmas also stars Beth Broderick, Telma Hopkins, Greg Evigan and former The Brady Bunch actors Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Jennifer Elise Cox and Robbie Rist.

Official descriptions follow below:

In A Christmas Dance Reunion, successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts) return to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season before the resort closes its doors permanently. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Bleu). Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in recreating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance.

A Christmas Dance Reunion is produced by Off Camera Entertainment and Brain Power Studio with Stephanie Slack, Margret H. Huddleston and Beth Stevenson as Executive Producers. Megan Henry Herzlinger and Brian Herzlinger serve as writers. Brian Herzlinger also directs.



In Blending Christmas, the holiday season is in full swing when Emma (Haylie Duff) learns that the resort where she used to spend Christmases with her family is being redeveloped. Her boyfriend Liam (O’Connell), hatches a plan to bring her to the resort one last time to propose! He secretly invites both their families to join them and Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail. The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam.

Blending Christmas is produced by Hybrid LLC. Sokoloff directs from a script by Peter Sullivan and Adam Rockoff.