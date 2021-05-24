Studiocanal Liam Neeson Thriller ‘Retribution’ Adds Jack Champion & Lilly Aspell

EXCLUSIVE: Upcoming Avatar star Jack Champion and Wonder Woman 1984 actress Lilly Aspell will play the son and daughter of Liam Neeson’s banking executive protagonist in the Studiocanal thriller Retribution.
The pic, which starts shooting next month in Berlin, follows a banking executive whose life is thrown upside down when a bomb is placed inside his car with himself and his family. The banker’s children are forced to go through the harrowing events with him. Nimrod Antal is directing. Champion and Aspell join already announced actress Noma Dumezweni (HBO Max’s Made for Love) in the film.
The thriller is a remake of the celebrated Spanish film El Desconocido. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman are producing along with Jaume Collet-Serra and Juan Sola. Vaca Films who made the original film will executive produce along with Atresmedia Cine. Ron Halpern and Shanna Eddy are overseeing the project for Studiocanal.
Champion is currently filming back to back Avatar sequels. Aspell has become an in demand young actress after her breakout turn in Wonder Woman 1984 as the young Diana. She also stars in Amazon’s Pursuit of Love opposite Lily James and Emily Mortimer.
Champion is repped by CAA, Industry and attorney Chad Christopher Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Aspell by Curtis Brown, Untitled Entertainment and Lucy Popkin at Goodman Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.
