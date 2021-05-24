Studiocanal Liam Neeson Thriller ‘Retribution’ Adds Jack Champion & Lilly Aspell

EXCLUSIVE: Upcoming Avatar star Jack Champion and Wonder Woman 1984 actress Lilly Aspell will play the son and daughter of Liam Neeson’s banking executive protagonist in the Studiocanal thriller Retribution.

The pic, which starts shooting next month in Berlin, follows a banking executive whose life is thrown upside down when a bomb is placed inside his car with himself and his family. The banker’s children are forced to go through the harrowing events with him. Nimrod Antal is directing. Champion and Aspell join already announced actress Noma Dumezweni (HBO Max’s Made for Love) in the film.