Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions Names Jamie Rhys-Lawrence As Head Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Former Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is expanding the executive team at her Peephole Productions, naming Jamie Rhys-Lawrence as Head of Development. Rhys-Lawrence comes to Peephole from Sharon Hall’s Mom de Guerre Productions. She will join Headey and Tina Thor, who will serve as executive producers across all Peephole projects, both film and television. Under Peephole Productions’ first-look deal with Boat Rocker Studios, Headey stars in the company’s co-production of Zak Penn’s (Ready Player One, The Avengers) television adaptation of Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel Beacon 23 via Spectrum Originals and AMC. Peephole and Boat Rocker also are in development on Christian McKay Heidicker’s Newbery Honor-winning children’s book, Scary Stories for Young Foxes.

Rhys-Lawrence most recently served as Director of Development at Mom de Guerre, where she oversaw a slate of television and feature projects within and beyond the company’s Sony Pictures Television deal. She developed several series, including Unsportsmanlike Conduct, with Lesli Linka Glatter directing, and Special Topics in Calamity Physics, based on the beloved novel.

Prior to her time at Mom de Guerre, Rhys-Lawrence worked as Manager of Scripted Series at The Weinstein Company, where she was the executive in charge of production on limited series Waco for Paramount Network, and point executive on drama series Six for History Channel, as well as Yellowstone for Paramount Network. Previously, Rhys-Lawrence had a four-year stint at FX Networks, and began her career in the television department at Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Peephole Productions is repped by CAA and TMT Media Group.