‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple’ Reboot Lands At The CW

The CW is hunting for the Legends of the Hidden Temple after ordering a reboot of the classic Nickelodeon adventure format.

This comes after the series was previously set to be rebooted by short-lived, short-form service Quibi.

The reboot will be produced by Stone & Company, which produced the original series that ran on Nickelodeon for three seasons between 1993 and 1995.

The adult version will preserve many of the original show including Olmec, the giant talking Mayan head, the Moat Crossings, The Steps of Knowledge and the Temple Run as well as the team names such as Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys.

However, this version will be taken out of the studio and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes as the contestants find their way through the ‘jungle’.

Scott A. Stone, who was one of the original creators along with David G. Stanley and Stephen R. Brown will exec produce with Marcus Fox, exec producer of Nickelodeon’s Paradise Run.

It comes as The CW is ramping up its original non-scripted programming with the likes of adaptations of British formats Would I Lie To You? and Killer Camp.

The CW’s EVP, Development Gaye Hirsch recently told Deadline, “We’ve always been incredibly interested in the alternative space but we do sense that there’s even more opportunity. We’ve been aggressively looking in the marketplace.”

It is also the latest example of cross pollination between brands owned by ViacomCBS; The CW is part owned by the media conglomerate, as is Nickelodeon.