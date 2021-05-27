Lee Toland Krieger To Direct First Two Episodes Of ‘Green Lantern’ HBO Max Series

Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, Riverdale) is set to direct the first two episodes of Green Lantern, HBO Max’s upcoming series based on the DC characters, from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith, Green Lantern reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.

Berlanti, Guggenheim and Grahame-Smith executive produce with Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and David Katzenberg; Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive produce. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Green Lantern marks Krieger’s first project for HBO Max and continues his frequent collaboration with Berlanti Productions and WBTV. Most recently, he directed the pilot and second episode of the DC drama Superman & Lois. He previously directed the first three episodes and the first-season finale of Riverdale, the first two episodes of the dramatic thriller You, the first two episodes of the supernatural horror Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the pilot of the drama Prodigal Son. He also directed the first two episodes of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone and directed the feature films The Age of Adaline and Celeste & Jesse Forever. Krieger is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Nelson Davis.