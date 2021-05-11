Lee Pace, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, and Conner O’Malley Join A24 Slasher Pic ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’

EXCLUSIVE: Lee Pace, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, and Conner O’Malley have rounded out the cast of A24’s slasher film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. The film also stars Amandla Stenberg and Borat 2 breakout Maria Bakalova as well as Pete Davidson and Myha’la Herrold. Halina Reijn is set to direct.

A24 had no comment.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, sources describe the project as a “secret slasher film.” A24 is on board to finance and produce the project. While deals for Stenberg and Bakalova recently closed, A24 quietly had been been packaging the project over the past several months, waiting for schedules to come together and now that those schedules have come together, production is set to begin next week.

2AM’s David Hinojosa will produce.

Best known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Lord of the Rings franchise, Pace can be seen next in the Apple TV+ series Foundation opposite Jared Harris. He is repped by WME.

Sennott seen on the ABC comedy series Call Your Mother. She also ecently announced the feature Bottoms in which she will star and will co-write with her Shiva Baby director Emma Seligman for MGM’s Orion Pictures. She is represented by WME and Odenkirk Provissiero.

Wonders was most recently seen in the HBO Max series Generation and also appeared in the Sofia Coppola pic On The Rocks. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

O’Malley recently had his acting debut in the Hulu hit comedy Palm Springs. He is repped by Range Media Partners and Rise Management.