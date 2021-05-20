Lee Evans Dies: Two-Time Gold Medal Winner And Protester At ’68 Mexico City Olympics Was 74

The protests have since become symbolic of the rise of Black power in the US, and became the story of those Olympics. Since then, other protests, including kneeling and raised fists, have become common at athletic events. In fact, the Tokyo Olympics has banned political protests at its events, although enforcement of that rule may be difficult.

Evans was one of several Black athletes who had threatened to boycott the Games. His protest at the games after Smith and Carlos was amplified since they were suspended and then expelled for life from the Olympics for their protest.

Evans briefly considered whether he should not participate in his two scheduled races — a 400-meter run two days later, and a 1,600-meter team relay three days after that.

But Carlos assured him to go ahead, and Evans went on to two golds and two world records. He won his first gold in the 400-meter in 43.86 seconds, a record that stood for 20 years, and his second gold anchoring the United States team in the 1,600-meter relay, run in 2 minutes 56.16 seconds, a record that lasted for 24 years.

In the 400-meter race, three Black Americans won, and all three wore black berets on the medal stand and raised their fists. However, they lowered them and removed the berets when the national anthem began and the American flags were raised.

Those actions were seen as conciliatory by the International Olympic Committee, which did not penalize or reprimand the three sprinters.

The members of the 1,600-meter relay American team staged no demonstration during the awards ceremony, although Evans refused to shake hands with an Olympic official.