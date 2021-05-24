Lee Daniels Extends Overall Deal With 20th Television

Lee Daniels is staying with the Disney family. The prolific writer, director and producer and his production company Lee Daniels Entertainment have extended their overall deal with Disney-owned 20th Television.

The multi-year agreement is the latest deal extension for the Empire creator, coming three years after his last arrangement and seven years after he first inked with the studio.

It comes after he scored two major series order for this upcoming broadcast season. He is an exec producer on ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years and Fox’s adaptation of Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People.

Daniels is also developing a reboot of Waiting to Exhale at ABC; is making a pilot of Spook Who Sat By the Door for FX; and scored a series order for Ms. Pat with BET+, though the latter is outside Daniels’ deal with 20th.

Daniels is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson.

Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, said, “Lee Daniels is a master storyteller and a beloved partner to all of us at 20th Television. He leaves an indelible mark on every project he touches. His relentless pursuit of authenticity is only matched by his deep respect for talent, and it’s no wonder that the greatest actors seize the opportunity to work with him. Karey [Burke] and I look forward to continuing our relationship with Lee and collaborating on many more extraordinary stories ahead.”

Daniels added, “I’m beyond grateful to continue my partnership with 20th, Dana Walden, Karey Burke and their amazing team, all of whom have wholeheartedly supported my vision over the past seven years. LDE has so many exciting projects in the works from some of today’s most fresh and distinct voices that I cannot wait to share with the world.”