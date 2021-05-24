LeBron James, Jay-Z & Bad Bunny Set For New Season Of HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’

The Shop: Uninterrupted is returning for a fourth season from Friday May 28 on HBO and HBO Max.

Joining LeBron James and Maverick Carter for the season premiere are iconic music mogul Jay-Z; rapper, singer and songwriter Bad Bunny; WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike; and marketing executive Paul Rivera.

The group will discuss confidence on the big stage, parenthood and WrestleMania.

Staged periodically throughout the year, the show offers conversation and debate between some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment. Past guests include Drake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski and most recently, Barack Obama.

Executive producers are LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron; director is Robert Alexander; producers are Kevin McGrail, Brandon Riley and Rob Roediger; co-executive producer is Camille Maratchi; and creators are Paul Rivera and Randy Mims.