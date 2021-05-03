LeBron James-EPed Docuseries ‘Top Class’ Renewed For Season 2 At IMDb TV

Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, the high-school basketball team based just outside of LA, will continue to dribble on IMDb TV after the Amazon-backed streaming service renewed docuseries Top Class.

The first season of Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, which is exec produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, launched at the end of February.

The series, from James and Carter’s Uninterrupted, will pick up where season one ended with the Trailblazers facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing their historic season to a halt—just before their state championship game.

The first season followed the back-to-back state champion Sierra Canyon Trailblazers as they exploded onto basketball’s national stage with one of the highest profile classes in history, including some of the nation’s highest-ranking players: BJ Boston, Amari Bailey, Bronny James, Shy Odom, Zaire Wade, and Ziaire Williams. Led by head coach Andre Chevalier, the team shows viewers firsthand how the most Instagrammed high school basketball team in the U.S. navigates everything from daily life to playing in sold-out arenas.

Top Class was one of the first originals to launch on the nascent streamer alongside true crime series Moment of Truth.

“Top Class captured the devotion, resilience, passion, and raw emotion experienced by the players and coaches during last year’s monumental season,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Uninterrupted and deliver fans the next chapter of the awe-inspiring Sierra Canyon Trailblazers story.”